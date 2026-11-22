LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Andres Sandoval kicked four field goals, including the game winner with 13 seconds remaining, and Lamar survived an upset bid from McNeese on Saturday, beating the Cowboys 19-17 to close out the regular season.

The Cardinals (10-2, 8-1 Southland Conference), ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS poll, clinched a share of the conference title with fifth-ranked Stephen F. Austin. Lamar earned the automatic postseason berth by beating the Lumberjacks 45-28 earlier this month.

Lamar’s lone touchdown came when Parker Jenkins bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out for a 7-0 lead.

Brady Barrier answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Elisha Edwards to tie it 7-7 after one quarter.

Sandoval kicked a 20-yard field goal for the lone score of the second quarter and a 10-7 lead. He kicked a 24-yarder for the only points in the third, then connected from 38-yards out with 7:37 remaining for a 16-7 lead.

Barrier and Edwards teamed up again for a 24-yard touchdown and Deagian Camron kicked a 36-yard field goal with 1:23 left to put the Cowboys (5-7, 4-5) up a point.

Aiden McCown connected with Davin Driskell for a 34-yard gain on first down for Lamar. McCown passed 13 yards to Blake Thomas and then hit Driskell for 6 more to set up Sandoval’s winning kick.

LaDamion McDowell finished with 105 yards on 17 carries for the Cardinals.

Barrier totaled 164 yards on 13-for-18 passing for McNeese. Edwards had five catches for 78 yards, and Omiri Wiggins rushed 17 times for 125 yards.

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