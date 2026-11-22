ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 19 points, Imari Berry had 13 of her 16 in the first quarter, and No. 3 Louisville used a big third-quarter run to ease past Alaska Anchorage 113-40 on Saturday night in the Great Alaska Shootout.

Berry, who scored 20-plus in her last three games, had three 3-pointers in the opening six minutes and 13 of Louisville’s opening 24 points. The Cardinals led 34-14 after 10 minutes and extended it to 57-24 at halftime.

Louisville scored the opening seven points of the third to make it 64-24. After an Alaska Anchorage 3-pointer with 8:21 left in the frame, the Cardinals scored the next 26 points to go ahead 90-27. The Seawolves went nearly seven minutes without scoring.

A 5-0 run to begin the fourth made it 97-32 and Louisville reached the century mark with 7:08 to go.

Mackenly Randolph finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and junior Zamareya Jones had 11 points and a career-high 12 assists for her first career double-double for Louisville (8-0). Carys Baker scored 12 points off the bench and Tajianna Roberts added 10 points to reach double figures in the seventh game she’s played in this season.

Amber Kartchner scored 11 points for Alaska Anchorage, which turned it over 20 times. The Seawolves were also outrebounded 51-18.

Louisville made a season-high 15 3-pointers on just 29 attempts, while Alaska Anchorage shot 15 of 53 overall.

Louisville also participated in the Great Alaska Shootout in 1999, going 1-1 with a win over Alaska Anchorage and a loss to Kansas.

Up next

The tournament continues on Sunday with Louisville playing Seattle U for the championship and Alaska Anchorage hosting Chicago State.

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