PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Ngongba scored 24 points and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje added 16 as No. 5 Duke held on for a 78-74 victory over Washington State on Saturday night in the Acrisure Series.

Dame Sarr scored 14 points and John Blackwell added 11 as the Blue Devils (4-2) nearly saw a 19-point second-half lead slip away after suffering defeats against top 10 teams in two of their last three games.

Duke’s 99-78 home loss to No. 10 Illinois on Tuesday came a week after a 79-73 defeat to then-No. 5 Michigan State at Chicago.

After promising to fix a lack of connectivity following Tuesday’s home loss to Illinois, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer turned to Caleb Forster and Sebastian Wilkins in the starting five over Dame Sarr and Cayden Boozer.

Jaylen Harrell and Lazerek Houston each scored 15 points for the Cougars (2-4) in the program’s first ever matchup against Duke. Ladji Dembele scored 12 points for Washington State, which forced Duke into 16 turnovers that converted into 21 points.

After trailing by 19 early in the first half, Washington State pulled within 71-68 with 3:43 remaining after a 3-pointer from Houston. Washington State was only down 76-74 with 23.3 seconds remaining after a deep 3-pointer from Jamari Phillips.

Ngongba sealed the victory for the Blue Devils with two free throws with 18 seconds remaining.

Duke led by as many as 17 points in the first half and took a 44-31 lead into halftime behind 10 points from Sarr. Harrell scored 10 points in the opening 20 minutes for the Cougars, who were held to 33.3% from the floor over the opening 20 minutes.

Up next

Duke: Meets UConn at Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Washington State: Home vs. Sam Houston on Tuesday.

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DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press