CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Karasinski scored 26 points, Jake West had 21 points and eight assists, and Northwestern beat Dayton 79-55 on Sunday in the Charleston Classic to end a three-game losing streak.

Northwestern created some separation in the first half by going on a 29-4 run to go ahead 33-12. But Dayton scored the next seven points to begin a 16-3 run to get within 36-28 with 24 seconds left before the break.

West gave Northwestern a double-digit lead for good at 45-35 after making a 3-pointer with 15:36 remaining in the second half. The Wildcats stayed ahead down the stretch by making 7 of 9 field goals to extend their lead to 68-50.

West’s steal and no-look pass to a trailing Angelo Ciaravino capped the scoring with 1:25 left.

LA Pratt added 13 points and three 3-pointers for Northwestern (4-3), which had lost to DePaul, Columbia and Virginia Tech. Ciaravino finished with nine points.

Amal L’Etang led Dayton (3-4) with 16 points and Grant Randall added 13. Dayton’s starting point guard Landen Joseph, averaging 9.3 points and 3.5 assists, did not play after getting hurt in the second half of a game on Friday.

Four of Dayton’s seven made field goals in the first half came from behind the arc. The Flyers finished with 16 made field goals, with 10 of those from distance.

Up next

Dayton: Plays Memphis next Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the A10/American Showcase.

Northwestern: Returns home to play Northeastern on Friday.

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