OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jada Richard scored 15 of her career-high 22 points in the second half, and she also had five rebounds and six assists as No. 19 Mississippi beat Alabama A&M 66-47 on Sunday.

Talaysia Cooper added 15 points for Ole Miss (5-1). Cooper was 4 of 11 from 3-point range and Richard added three makes, while the rest of their teammates combined to go 0 for 6.

Janessa Kelley led Alabama A&M (2-5) with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

The teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, combining for 11 turnovers and both shooting under 30% from the field. It was more of the same in the second quarter, with Ole Miss leading 26-21 at the break despite shooting 32% including 2 of 12 from distance. The Rebels had 11 turnovers in the first half and Alabama A&M 12.

Richard made two 3-pointers during a 9-0 run that ended with Ole Miss in front 57-41 midway through the fourth. The Rebels stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.

The game featured 39 turnovers and both teams shot under 55% from the free-throw line, with Ole Miss going 13 of 24 and Alabama A&M 4 of 9.

Up next

Alabama A&M: Plays North Carolina Central on Saturday in Columbia, S.C., as part of the PowHER Player Classic.

Mississippi: Hosts Memphis next Sunday.

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