ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Senior Luca Pow beat teammate Dominick Mosejczuk 7-5, 6-0 in an all-Wake Forest NCAA championship tennis match on Sunday to claim the men’s singles title and Virginia second-year Katie Rolls took the women’s crown at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Wake Forest is the only program to have two representatives compete for the men’s title since the turn of the century — and the Demon Deacons have done it twice, with Petros Chrysochos and Borna Gojo accomplishing the feat in 2018. Prior to that, the last all-school final came in 1998.

Pow and Mosejczuk each earned straight-set victories Saturday to became the fourth and fifth players in program history to reach the NCAA singles final, joining Noah Rubin, Chrysochos and Borna Gojo.

Rolls, who was competing in the NCAA individual championships for the first time, defeated Georgia’s Ranah Stoiber 6-1, 6-4 to become the third Cavalier in program history to win the singles championship, joining Danielle Collins (2014, 2016) and Emma Navarro (2021).

The No. 113-ranked Stoiber, who was competing in her first semester of collegiate tennis, became the eighth Bulldog in program history to reach the NCAA singles final after taking out the tournament’s top seed and two ranked opponents.

The singles championship matches were delayed due to due to overnight rain and an attempt to dry the courts to play outdoors.

In doubles, TCU’s Cooper Woestendick and Albert Pedrico, the No. 3 seed in the 32-team draw, won the men’s title. Pascual, who was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the 64-man singles bracket, and Woestendick secured the programs third title, joining Pedro Vives and Lui Maxted in 2024, and David Pate and Karl Richter in 1981.

Oklahoma senior Zoie Epps and junior Salakthip Ounmuang won the women’s doubles competition — a year after the Sooners made the NCAA semifinals in doubles for the first time in program history.

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