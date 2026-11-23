ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Carys Baker matched her career-high with 24 points, Zamareya Jones and Amiya Joyner each had a double-double, and No. 3 Louisville beat Seattle U 97-78 on Sunday to claim the program’s first Great Alaska Shootout championship.

Baker, who also scored 24 points last season for Virginia Tech, was 9 of 17 from the field with four of her team’s seven 3-pointers. Joyner had 13 points and 12 rebounds for her 52nd career double-double, and Jones added 12 points and 10 assists for her second straight.

Mackenly Randolph and Tajianna Roberts each scored 16 points for Louisville (9-0). Imari Berry added nine assists to go with seven points, six rebounds and three steals.

Alanna Neale had 15 points and nine rebounds for Seattle, which defeated Chicago State 78-50 in its tournament opener. Shelley Duchemin added 13 points and 10 assists.

Louisville led by as many as 28 points (71-43) midway through the third quarter.

Seattle pulled within 91-78 with 2:40 remaining and had the ball with a chance to trim its deficit to 10 or 11, but the Redhawks turned it over.

Roberts sealed it on a 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining to extend Louisville’s lead to 94-78.

Louisville started the tournament with a 113-40 victory over Alaska Anchorage on Saturday from the Alaska Airlines Center. The Cardinals had six players in double figures and shot 57.6% from the field.

Louisville also participated in the Great Alaska Shootout in 1999, going 1-1 with a win over Alaska Anchorage and a loss to Kansas.

Up next

Louisville: Returns home to play Akron on Friday.

Seattle: Hosts Weber State on Wednesday.

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