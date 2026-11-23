PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Tavares and Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt both scored 17 points as Southern Mississippi beat Valparaiso 99-89 on Sunday.

Tavares also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (5-3). Anthony Igiede had 16 points and shot 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Rajan Roberts led the way for the Beacons (4-2) with 24 points. J.T. Pettigrew added 20 points and seven rebounds, while Carter Hopoi finished with 17 points.

Southern Miss took the lead with 18:55 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Cameron Wallace led the team in scoring with 14 points for a 56-35 lead at the break.

Up next: Southern Miss’ next game is Sunday against Grambling at home. Valparaiso hosts Toledo on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.