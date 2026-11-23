PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Terry Coner Jr. scored 34 points, including 10 in the overtime, and California Baptist defeated Portland 79-71 on Sunday in the Acrisure Series.

Coner also had six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Lancers (2-5). Rene D’Amelio added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Aleksa Milenkovic also had 10 points.

Hunter Adam led the Pilots (4-4) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jaxon Olvera added 11 points and four assists. Timo George finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cal Baptist was outscored by eight points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 65-65. Coner scored their 10 overtime points while going 2 of 2 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Up next for Cal Baptist is a matchup Thursday with UCSD on the road. Portland visits Stanford on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.