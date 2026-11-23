MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mantas Juzenas scored 20 points and Saint Mary’s beat Division II member Menlo 94-78 on Sunday.

Juzenas also contributed eight rebounds for the Gaels (6-1). Darius Bivins scored 12 points and added seven assists and four steals. Jeremy Dent-Smith also scored 12.

Salim Arikat led the Oaks with 25 points and two steals. Quentin Thompson scored 17 and Kai Brown added eight points and five assists.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 25 seconds remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Juzenas led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 43-41 at the break. Saint Mary’s used an 11-0 second-half run to pull away.

Up next: Saint Mary’s plays UCLA in its next matchup on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.