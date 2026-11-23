WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Jonah Hinton sank seven 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead Rhode Island to a 79-64 victory over UAB on Sunday at the Greenbrier Tip-Off.

Hinton shot 7 for 10 from beyond the arc but missed both of his shots from inside it for the Rams (6-1). Dylan Williamson added 13 points and seven assists. Jahmere Tripp posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Deuce Jones scored 15 to lead the Blazers (4-3), who trailed 36-29 at halftime. Salim London and reserve KyeRon Lindsay-Martin both scored 12.

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