LAHINA, Hawaii (AP) — Corey Stephenson, Ben Henshall and Ilias Kamardine combined for all 18 points in a back-breaking run and Ole Miss never let up in the opening game of the Maui Invitational, burying Clemson 82-62 on Monday.

The Rebel run run featured seven points from Stevenson, six from Henshall, including an emphatic dunk that made it 20-2, and five by Kamardine. All three had a 3-pointer, with the Rebels hitting 10 for the game.

Stephenson finished with 17 points, Henshall had 15 off the bench and Kamardine added 13 for the Rebels (5-0). Adam Clark also scored 13 and Santiago Trouet had 11 off the bench.

Ace Buckner led the Tigers (4-2) with 14 points, Liutauras Lelevicius added 11 and Cole Certa had 10.

The Rebels opened the game making 8 of 10 and were 13 of 18 for a 33-9 lead following another 3 from Stephenson. A fastbreak layup by Roman Siulepa produced the big lead at 43-15 with almost five minutes left in the first half.

Ole Miss was 18 of 30 (60%) in the first half, including 8 of 16 behind the arc. Kamardine had 13 points and Stephenson 12.

Clemson started 1 of 10 and was 11 of 18 (39%) in the first half, going 4 of 18 from distance, and had 12 turnovers.

The lead stayed above 20 and was at 28 after a Trouet dunk with 7:52 to play before a late 12-2 run helped Clemson briefly trim the deficit below 20.

Up next

Both teams play Tuesday with Ole Miss facing the winner of BYU-Washington and Clemson meeting the loser.

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