NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Olivia Olson and Te’Yala Delfosse both scored 19 points, Syla Swords hit six 3-pointers for 18 points and No. 2 Michigan steadily pulled away from Miami for a 79-58 win in the Bar Mar Pink Flamingo Championship on Monday.

The Wolverines had 10 steals, while forcing 21 turnovers and turning those into 23 points.

Gal Raviv scored 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Hurricanes (6-1). Ahnay Adams added 11 points and Jess-Mine Zodia 10.

Miami shot 50% (22 of 44) but trailed because Michigan used the turnovers to get 14 more shots and the Wolverines made 11 of 25 3-pointers to 3 of 15 for the Hurricanes.

Michigan had an unusual start, missing all 10 shots inside the arc, making 5 of 7 3-pointers and going 4 of 4 from the line for a 19-6 lead.

Starting with the first 10 points of the second quarter, the Wolverines hit four more 3s and went 4 of 6 from close range to push the lead 41-32 at the half. The Hurricanes cut into a 16-point deficit by scoring the last seven points, five by Zodia.

Miami trimmed the Michigan lead to eight midway through the third but the Wolverines closed with a 9-2 run to lead 58-43.

Delfosse had 12 points in the fourth without missing a shot, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play.

Up next

Both teams play again Wednesday in the Bahamas; Miami plays Utah and MIchigan meets Toledo.

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