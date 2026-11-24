CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Davi Remagen’s 31 points led UT Martin over Temple 90-81 on Monday at the Paradise Jam.

Remagen shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 13 for 14 from the line for the Skyhawks (5-3). Arminas Vilkas scored 20 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the field. Sasha Savkov had 11 points and went 4 of 4 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Dez White led the Owls (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Temple also got 15 points and three steals from Cam Scott. Jason Drake also had 13 points and five assists.

UT Martin led Temple at the half, 33-31, with Remagen (10 points) its high scorer before the break. UT Martin turned a four-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 44-33 lead with 16:44 left in the half. Remagen scored 21 second-half points in the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.