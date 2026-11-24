SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Ty Francis’ 17 points helped Le Moyne defeat Division II’s Mansfield 68-58 on Monday.

Francis added five rebounds for the Dolphins (3-4). Trevor Roe scored 10 points while going 3 of 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Leandro Gysel went 4 of 12 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Jackson Henry finished with 11 points for the Mountaineers. Naeem Richardson added 10 points and Ty Barrett finished with nine points.

Up next: Le Moyne plays Friday against Maine, and Mansfield visits Niagara on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.