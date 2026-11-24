YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jaiden Haynes had 19 points in Youngstown State’s 69-65 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday.

Haynes shot 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (3-4). Jeff Nwankwo scored 11 points and added 11 rebounds. Dom Aekins shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Bobby Gardner finished with 23 points, five assists and two steals for the Hawks (2-7). Maryland-Eastern Shore also got 16 points and three steals from Isaiah Griffin. Lucius Gibson-Savadel also had eight points.

Up next: Youngstown State plays Friday against Bryant & Stratton at home, and Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Longwood on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.