LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting and No. 11 Kansas defeated Denver 84-67 Monday night.

Kansas rebounded from a 92-83 loss to Houston in its last game. The Jayhawks are now 143-25 following a loss in Bill Self’s 24-year coaching career at Kansas.

Tre White added 16 points, Keanu Dawes had 12 points and a team-high six rebounds, and Tyran Stokes chipped in with 11 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Kansas (6-1).

Denver (1-5) was led by Carson Johnson’s 19 points. Shaun Wysocki added 13 points, and Logan Threatt and Kam Martin had 12 points each. It was the second game of a program-record nine-game road trip for the Pioneers.

Denver used a 6-0 run midway through the second half to trim it’s deficit to 13 points, causing Kansas to use a timeout. But the Pioneers could not get inside single digits the rest of the way.

Kansas started slowly. Kaufman-Renn hit a 3-pointer with 12:52 left in the first half to give the Jayhawks a 14-12 lead they never relinquished. The lead reached double digits at the 5:13 mark as Stokes converted a three-point play, putting the Jayhawks up 32-20.

Kansas turned up the defensive pressure in the second part of the first half, forcing a total of 11 Denver turnovers. The lead stretched to as many as 18 points. Kansas led 42-28 at the half after Denver’s Jordan Rogers hit a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer.

Up next

Denver: At New Mexico State on Saturday.

Kansas: Host Villanova on Friday.

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By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press