PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Aleksandar Gavalyugov led Santa Clara with 29 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 28 seconds left as the Broncos defeated Illinois State 102-99 at the Acrisure Series on Monday.

Gavalyugov also contributed six assists for the Broncos (6-1). Thierry Darlan added 16 points and six rebounds. Fedor Zugic scored 15 points.

Malik Moore led the Redbirds (3-4) with 25 points and four assists. Johnny Kinziger added 19 points and Noah Cleveland scored 16.

Darlan put up 12 points in the first half for Santa Clara, who went into halftime tied 47-47 with Illinois State. Gavalyugov put up 20 points in the second half for Santa Clara.

Up next: Both teams play Tuesday. Santa Clara plays Nevada and Illinois State plays Tulsa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.