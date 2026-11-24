HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Truman Claytor IV’s 21 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Northern Kentucky 84-79 in overtime on Monday.

Claytor also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Eagles (3-4). Dallas Gardner shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Eltramon Smith Jr. shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Noah Pagotto finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Norse (3-4). Northern Kentucky B.J. Davis-Ray added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Willie Foster finished with 14 points and four steals.

Up next: Both teams play Bellarmine next, Georgia Southern on Tuesday and Northern Kentucky at home on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.