LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Ryan Mela scored 23 points and Providence took down VCU 72-66 in overtime on Monday at the Maui Invitational.

Mela added six rebounds and three steals for the Friars (5-1). Malik Mack scored 19 points, going 8 of 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Arrinten Page had 13 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Blake Harper finished with 15 points and four steals for the Rams (3-2). Lazar Djokovic added 13 points and Torey Alston scored 10.

VCU trailed 40-35 at halftime, but it took a 3-pointer and a free throw in the final 1:11 from Page to send it to OT tied at 64.

Mack and Page had the first two baskets and the Friars never trailed in the extra 5-minute period.

Up next for Providence is a matchup Tuesday with Stonehill at home. VCU hosts Coppin State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.