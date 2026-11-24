PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Boston had 21 points and Will Heimbrodt scored 19 to lead Seattle University to a 76-63 victory over Loyola Chicago on Monday in the championship game of the Acrisure Series.

Boston shot 7 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (5-2). Heimbrodt shot 7 of 12 from the floor and added five rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Halvine Dzellat shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jayden Dawson led the way for the Ramblers (4-3) with 12 points and two steals. Ryan Agarwal added 11 points and Guillaume Grotzinger finished with nine points and five assists.

Seattle U took the lead for good with 19:38 remaining in the first half. The score was 45-31 at halftime, with Boston racking up 12 points.

Up next: Seattle U plays Saturday against UC Irvine at home, and Loyola Chicago visits UMass on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.