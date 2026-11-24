PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Mekhi Mason scored a career-high 31 points to lead San Jose State to a 88-79 victory over UC San Diego on Monday night in the third-place game of the Acrisure Series.

Mason made 10 of 14 shots with five 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Spartans (4-3). Joey Chammaa had 19 points and six assists, while KJ Martin Jr. totaled 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. JaVaughn Hannah had 11 points and Robert Vaihola grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Treysen Eaglestaff made five 3-pointers and scored 22 to lead the Tritons (3-3). Jake Holmes had 17 points and Rahmir Barno and reserve Kayde Dotson both scored 10.

Mason had 14 points to help San Jose State take a slim 43-42 lead into halftime. Eaglestaff scored 13 to keep UC San Diego close.

The Spartans opened the second half on a 12-3 run and stayed in front.

Up next: On Saturday, San Jose State plays at Utah Valley, and UC San Diego will host Loyola Marymount.

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