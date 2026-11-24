LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Adam Clark scored 20 points and Corey Stephenson added 18 to help Mississippi rally to a 73-63 win over No. 19 BYU in a Maui Invitational semifinal Tuesday.

The Rebels (6-0) overcame an 18-point first-half deficit with a furious second-half charge, fueled by a 21-0 run.

After shooting 11 for 31 in the first half, Ole Miss went 17 for 32 the rest of the way and held the Cougars (6-1) to just 5-for-25 shooting from the field after halftime.

BYU scored the first nine points of the game and padded its lead with runs of 13-2 and 10-0 to take a commanding 40-22 lead with 2:32 until the intermission. However, Ole Miss scored the final four points of the half, then the first 17 out of the break to storm ahead, punctuated by Ilias Kamardine 3-pointer at the 15:36 mark.

The Rebels seized the lead for good on a step-back jumper by Clark with 12 minutes remaining that put his team ahead 49-48.

Ben Henshall had 12 points and Kamardine and Santiago Trouet added 10 apiece for Ole Miss.

BYU was led by Collin Chandler, who scored 21 of his career-high 34 points in the first half.

The Cougars were plagued by a season-worst 23 turnovers, which Ole Miss parlayed into 27 points.

The Rebels had 18 steals.

BYU shot a woeful 4 for 28 from 3-point range.

BYU held a 40-26 lead at halftime, but opened the second half on a scoreless drought of 4:46.

Up next

Mississippi: Faces the winner of the Providence-No. 8 Arizona semifinal in Wednesday’s championship game.

BYU: Takes on either Providence or No. 8 Arizona in the third-place game on Wednesday.

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