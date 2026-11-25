KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Drew Bellisari accounted for four touchdowns in just his second start for Miami (Ohio), and Amariyun Knighten intercepted a pass in the end zone as the RedHawks kept their slim Mid-American Conference title game hopes alive with a 28-24 victory over Western Michigan on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale.

Broc Lowry led Western Michigan on a 15-play, 66-yard drive that chewed 5:20 off the clock. But on third-and-goal with 26 seconds left in the game, Lowry rolled to his right and threw an errant pass into the end zone while being tackled. Knighten bobbled the deflected pass but held on while falling.

Bellisari was 13-of-26 passing for 214 yards with two touchdown passes for Miami (8-4, 6-2) and he added 93 yards on the ground and two scores. Bellisari entered the season as the fourth-string quarterback. He led the RedHawks to a 20-3 win over Kent State in his first start last Tuesday.

Lowry completed 9 of 22 passes for 114 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions and rushed for 100 yards for Western Michigan (8-4, 6-2). Jalen Buckley had 126 yards rushing on 19 carries and two touchdown runs for the Broncos.

Buckley’s 23-yard touchdown run gave the Broncos a 24-21 lead with 8:02 remaining. Bellisari ended the scoring with 5:40 left with his 12-yard scoring run.

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Miami and Western Michigan each entered as one of five teams (Buffalo, Toledo, Ohio) with a shot at the title game in Detroit on Dec. 5. Miami now has a leg up over Western Michigan, yet both still need help and will have to wait for the regular-season conclusion to see if either makes it to the championship.

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