COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jason Crowe Jr. scored 27 of his 33 points in the second half to lead Missouri to a 78-67 victory over Evansville on Tuesday night.

Crowe was 9-of-17 shooting with three 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free-throw attempts. Bryson Tiller added 16 points and reserve Jamier Jones chipped in with 11 for Missouri (6-1), which shot 51% from the floor but missed 15 of 18 shots from long range.

Toni Bryant scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Caden Symons came off the bench and made three 3s and finished with 19 points to lead Evansville (3-4). Max Langenfeld hit five 3’s and scored 17 points and Bryce Quinet added 12 points for Evansville.

Tiller’s dunk with 4:06 remaining in the first half sparked a 12-4 surge as Missouri took a 37-29 lead to halftime. The Tigers shot 16 of 32 from the floor and missed all 11 of their 3-point shots. Tiller scored 12 first-half points.

Missouri led by double digits for most of the second half.

Up next

Evansville: hosts Chicago State on Monday.

Missouri: at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday.

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