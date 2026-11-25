LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ian Jackson scored 21 points as part of a balanced effort by No. 13 St. John’s, which beat Oregon 90-79 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament.

Keyshawn Hall reached 2,000 career points by adding 17 for the Red Storm (6-0), who put five players in double figures. Junior forward Ruben Prey scored a career-high 15, and Tounde Yessoufou had 14.

St. John’s made only three 3-pointers but shot 53% from the field and sank 25 of 27 free throws (93%).

Jerry Easter II had 14 points off the bench to lead Oregon (3-2), which has lost back-to-back games. The Ducks missed their first 11 attempts from 3-point distance and finished 3 of 15 (20%).

St. John’s took Oregon out of its game early. The Ducks entered averaging 24.3 assists, but had only nine against the Red Storm. Johnnies point guard Quinn Ellis produced eight assists by himself, coming close to a triple-double by also totaling 14 points and eight rebounds.

It was the first meeting between the programs since St. John’s defeated the Ducks 61-51 on Jan. 29, 1977. Oregon won the only other matchup in the 1975 NIT third-place game.

The Red Storm closed the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 45-30 lead into the locker room, its pressure defense holding the Ducks without a field goal over the final 4:10.

That late spurt appeared to take any drama out of the game, and St. John’s led by as many as 22. The Red Storm entered outscoring opponents by nearly 30 points per game, but Oregon made a little bit of a late charge, twice cutting the deficit to eight in the final two minutes and shooting 56.3% in the second half.

Up next

St. John’s plays No. 25 Louisville on Thursday night, pitting Red Storm coach Rick Pitino against his former team.

Oregon faces No. 5 Texas Tech in a consolation game Thursday night.

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By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer