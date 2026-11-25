PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Justin Neely scored 16 and Colorado overcame a 20-point deficit and beat Stanford 70-65 on Tuesday night at the Acrisure Series.

Colorado (3-3) plays Grand Canyon for the championship, and Stanford takes on Saint Louis in the third-place game, on Wednesday.

The Cardinal scored nine consecutive points to take their biggest lead at 36-16 with 4:20 left in the first half and led by 15 with 16:21 remaining in the game.

Hargress, who made 1 of 7 from the field and scored four points in the first half, scored 15 points from there and Sanders hit a free throw to give Colorado its first lead of the game at 63-62 amid a 9-0 spurt that made it six-point game with a minute to go. Julius Price converted a three-point play with 52 second remaining to snap Stanford’s scoring drought of 3-plus minutes before Harrington made a layup to cap the scoring.

Price led Stanford (5-2) with 18 points. Aziz Olajuwon had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Evan Stinson also scored 13 to go with five assists.

Olajuwon, Stinson and Price scored four points apiece during Stanford’s 14-0 opening run as the Buffaloes went scoreless for the first 5-plus minutes. Colorado started 0-for-4 shooting with three turnovers before xxx Neely scored on the left block.

Josiah Sanders had 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Jalin Holland scored 10 for the Buffaloes.

Up next

Stanford: Plays Grand Canyon in the championship.

Colorado: Plays Saint Louis in the third-place game.

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