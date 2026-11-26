PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Makaih Williams scored 20 points, Blake Barkley and Dylan Darling each had 12, and Grand Canyon beat Colorado 79-73 on Wednesday night in the Pod 2 championship game of the Acrisure Series.

Williams gave Grand Canyon a 60-53 lead with 8:05 remaining, but the Lopes did not make another field goal until the 3:24 mark.

Tre Holloman spun in the lane and sank a high-arching shot in traffic to give Grand Canyon a 74-69 lead. Williams added two free throws on their next possession to regain a five-point lead.

Efe Demirel added 11 points for Grand Canyon (6-0). Jaden Henley, who scored 26 points on Tuesday, went to the locker room with 27 seconds left in the first half but returned in the second to reach 24 minutes of game time. Henley finished with two points.

Barrington Hargress led Colorado (3-4) with 25 points. Josiah Sanders added 15 and Justin Neely had 14.

At the end of the first half, Holloman dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane to make a contested layup for a 37-35 lead at the break. There were five ties and two lead changes in the first half, with Grand Canyon holding the largest lead at eight.

Tuesday games

GCU used a 55-point second half for a 91-88 victory against Saint Louis, and the program’s first 5-0 start since 2015.

Colorado overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Stanford 70-65 — tied for the third-largest comeback win since 1947, when play-by-plays were available.

Up next

Grand Canyon: The Lopes host Incarnate Word on Sunday.

Colorado: The Buffaloes host UTEP on Tuesday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here.