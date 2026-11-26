NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 22 points and nine steals to become Notre Dame’s all-time leading scorer as the 13th-ranked Fighting Irish beat No. 22 West Virginia 78-64 on Thursday at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Hidalgo has 2,648 career points, and her 3-pointer about 3 minutes into the game made it 10-0 and broke Arike Ogunbowale’s record (2,626). Hidalgo has scored in double figures in 110 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation, and has three games this season with at least seven steals.

Jacy Abii added 16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for Notre Dame (7-0), and Madison St. Rose also scored 16. Leah Macy had 10 points, and Anaya Hardy had 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

Gia Cooke led West Virginia (6-1) with 18 points, Zahirah Walton scored 17 and Skylar Forbes 11.

The Irish opened the game with a 10-0 run and closed the first quarter with 11 consecutive points to take a 23-11 lead into the second.

Walton scored six points in an 11-2 run that cut West Virginia’s deficit to 45-37 with 4:07 to play in the third quarter, but Notre Dame scored 13 of the next 15 points and led by double figures throughout the fourth.

The Irish scored 28 points off 24 West Virginia turnovers (including 18 Notre Dame steals), outrebounded the Mountaineers 48-33 and had a 22-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Up next

Notre Dame: Plays next Thursday at No. 12 Vanderbilt in the SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge.

West Virginia: Hosts Coppin State on Monday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here