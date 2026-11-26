KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Money Williams went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, finished with 27 points and scored with 2 seconds left to help Boston College beat UCF 75-73 on Thursday in a battle of cold-shooting teams at the ESPN Events Invitational – Magic Group.

Boston College (7-0) is off to its best start since the 2004-05 team, which won its first 20 games.

Williams raced down the left side and scored after his layup attempt kissed off the backboard, and Churchill Abass was called for goaltending when he swatted it with 2 seconds remaining.

Luke Hunger made 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half for the Eagles. Armoni Zeigler added 13 points, and Zak Smrekar scored 12, with 10 coming in the second half.

Dior Johnson led UCF (4-3) with 23 points, and Riley Kugel scored 19.

Boston College made 20 of 56 (37%) from the field, and the Knights shot 39% (23 of 59). The Eagles went 86% from the free-throw line, where they outscored UCF 30-22.

Kugel made a short jumper in the lane to cap a 7-0 spurt that gave UCF a one-point lead — its first since 3-1 — with 15:38 remaining in the game.

Smrekar was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and added an and-1 free throw with 8:40 to play that made it 51-39 — Boston College’s biggest lead of the game.

Kugel converted a three-point play before Dior Johnson made three foul shots to cut UCF’s deficit by a point and hit a straight-away 3-pointer with 7 seconds left that made it 73-all.

Up next

Boston College: Plays Cincinnati on Friday.

UCF: Takes on Georgia on Friday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here