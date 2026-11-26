LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shelton Henderson had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as No. 17 Miami cruised past Michigan 97-70 in a consolation-round game of the Players Era 16 tournament on Thursday.

Dante Allen scored 21 points for the Hurricanes (6-2), while Nick Dorn added 14, Aceden Lewis 12 and Malik Reneau 11.

J.P. Estrella led Michigan (3-4) with 21 points. Trey McKenney added 16 points and Elliot Cadeau 15.

Miami opened the second half with a 12-2 run to take a 64-47 lead with 15:29 remaining. Henderson scored six points during the outburst. Miami’s largest lead was 31 points, while Michigan got no closer than nine in the second half.

The Hurricanes shot 56.3% (36 of 65) from the field, including 42.9% (9 of 21) from 3-point range.

Miami’s largest lead of the first half was 52-43 with 53 seconds remaining. The advantage came during a seven-point run, sparked by 3-pointers from Reneau and Allen, along with a free throw by Allen.

The Hurricanes took a 52-45 lead into halftime. Henderson had 17 first-half points for Miami. Estrella led Michigan with 17.

Michigan held an eight-point lead, 21-13, with 12:32 remaining after a seven-point run capped by a 3-pointer from McKenney. Miami responded with a nine-point run to take a 22-21 lead with 10:26 left in the half.

Up next

Miami: Will play the winner of No. 15 Alabama-Kansas State for fifth place on Friday.

Michigan: Will play the loser of No. 15 Alabama-Kansas State for seventh place on Friday.

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By KIRK KERN

Associated Press