FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Baye Ndongo totaled 18 points and 15 rebounds, and A’lahn Sumler also scored 18 to lead Pittsburgh to a 71-64 victory over DePaul on Thursday night in the championship game of the Beach Division at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Pittsburgh has won eight straight at the start for the first time in nine seasons under Jeff Capel.

Sumler made 7 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and his only free throw. Ndongo notched his fourth double-double.

Naithan George pitched in with 14 points and four assists for Pitt, and reserve Chase Foster had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Magoon Gwath came off the bench to score 19 and grab eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-1). Ade Popoola had 15 points.

Neither team led by more than one possession over the final 10:55 of the half with Pitt taking a 34-31 lead into the break.

Sumler’s three-point play put Pitt ahead 47-45 with 10:16 remaining and the Panthers played with a lead until Gwath tipped in a miss, was fouled and hit the free throw to put the Blue Demons up 54-53 with 7:30 to go.

Ndongo scored at the other end, Sumler followed with a 3-pointer and Pitt led by four with 5:15 left. Foster’s 3-pointer upped the lead to 61-56, and Sumler hit another 3 to make it 64-57 as the Panthers held on.

Up next

DePaul: Hosts North Alabama on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh: Plays at Missouri on Tuesday.

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Up next

DePaul: Hosts Arkansas Monticello on Sunday.

Pittsburgh: Plays Minnesota on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

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Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here