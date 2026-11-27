LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adrian Wooley hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off a pass from Seth Trimble as No. 25 Louisville held off No. 13 St. John’s 93-90 in the Players Era tournament semifinal on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (5-1) led 68-44 with 14:59 left in the second half and were up 90-85 before Ruben Prey hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining. Ian Jackson made two free throws with 13 seconds left to tie it at 90. St. John’s called a timeout, and Trimble found Wooley for the winner.

Trimble came off the bench and scored 33 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field in 32 minutes. He added five assists and four rebounds. Wooley made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Karter Knox added 15 points, Flory Bidunga had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jackson Shelstad scored 10.

Jackson led St. John’s (6-1) with 18 points and went 10 of 11 at the foul line. Keyshawn Hall had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Quinn Ellis finished with 16 points and six assists. Babacar Sane scored 14 points off the bench and Prey added 13.

Trimble scored 16 points in the first half as Louisville shot 59.5% from the field and took a 57-39 lead into halftime. St. John’s missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts before the break, but went 5 of 9 from beyond the arc in the second half.

The Red Storm shot 65.2% from the field after halftime and outscored Louisville 51-36 over the final 20 minutes. The Cardinals made only two 3-pointers after the break, including Wooley’s winner, and finished with an 18-8 edge in second-chance points.

Up next

Louisville: Plays No. 9 Tennessee for the championship Friday.

St. John’s: Plays Iowa State in Friday’s third-place game.

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