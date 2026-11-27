LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and No. 22 Gonzaga beat Baylor 72-64 on Thursday night in the Players Era 16 semifinals.

Gonzaga (5-1) will play Creighton on Friday in the bracket final. Baylor (5-2) will face TCU for third place.

Braden Huff scored 12 points for Gonzaga, and Ismail Almanza added 11. Massamba Diop had seven rebounds.

Isaac Williams led Baylor with 20 points, and Kayden Mingo added 10 points and six assists. Gonzaga limited the Bears to 35.1% shooting (26 of 74) from the field, including 20% (5 of 25) from 3-point range.

Gonzaga took control early in the second half with an 11-0 run to extend its lead to 54-38. Huff and Almanza each scored twice during the run.

After two free throws by Baylor’s Caden Powell, the Bulldogs went on another 7-1 run to push the lead to 61-41 with 8:08 left.

The Bears were able to get to within eight points in the final seconds.

The first half was closely contested, with neither team leading by more than five points during the first 18 minutes. Gonzaga then turned a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead with an 11-0 run, taking a 36-27 advantage with 1:32 remaining before halftime.

Elijah Williams answered with a dunk, and Mingo added a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 36-32 with 21 seconds left. Neither team scored again before halftime.

Up next

Gonzaga: Will play Creighton on Friday in the bracket final.

Baylor: Will play TCU on Friday for third place.

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By KIRK KERN

Associated Press