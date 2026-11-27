YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jaiden Haynes had 19 points in Youngstown State’s 96-66 victory against Bryant & Stratton on Friday.

Haynes shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Penguins (4-4). Jayden Tyler shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line to add 18 points. Luka Lokhmanchuk shot 5 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

Detric Hearst led the way for the Bobcats with 14 points and five assists. Bryant & Stratton got 12 points from Greg Thurman. Clayton Cunningham finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

Up next

Youngstown State plays Wednesday against Cleveland State on the road, and Bryant & Stratton visits Ohio on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.