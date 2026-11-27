FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Lanie Grant and Jadyn Wooten each scored 20 points and No. 15 TCU rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Georgia Tech 75-66 Friday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Wooten was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. Lara Somfai added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Horned Frogs (9-0).

Jordan Ode and Talayah Walker scored 18 points apiece for the Yellow Jackets (5-3). Ariadna Termis had four 3-pointers and added 14 points and Ines Noguero 10.

Trailing by four heading into the fourth quarter, TCU overtook Georgia Tech on Wooten’s 3-pointer with 6 1/2 minutes to go. Grant scored eight points in the quarter, including a pair of free throws with 20 seconds remaining for the final score. Jessie-May Hall had three of TCU’s six steals in the period.

Georgia Tech closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run capped by four points from Ode to lead 20-15. TCU hit five 3-pointers including two apiece by Wooten and Grant in the second quarter and took a 42-38 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets outscored TCU 17-9 in the third quarter in retaking the lead.

Up next

TCU plays Mississippi State and Georgia Tech faces Indiana in the tournament on Saturday. ___

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