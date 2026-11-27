NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ross Candelino’s 30 points led Fresno State past South Alabama 81-61 on Friday at the Second Line Showcase.

Candelino also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Brian Amuneke went 5 of 13 from the field (5 for 12 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Dragos Lungu shot 5 of 10 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Peyton Law led the Jaguars (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. South Alabama also got 13 points from Jalen Langsy. Stephen Williams finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Fresno State took the lead almost 6 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Candelino led the the Bulldogs with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 42-30 at the break. Candelino scored 19 points in the second half to help lead the way as Fresno State went on to secure a victory, outscoring South Alabama by eight points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.