VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jahni Summers scored 22 points as South Dakota beat Clarke 99-47 on Friday.

Summers shot 9 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Coyotes (5-5). Vince Buzelis added 14 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field while they also had three steals. Stef van Bussel had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Lovre Stanovic led the Pride in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Clarke also got eight points from Dion Doyle. Ivan Vukusic also had six points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.