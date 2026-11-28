PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Dockery scored a career-high 34 points and La Salle beat Bucknell 89-86 in double overtime on Friday.

Dockery made a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime tied at 66-all. He split a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to knot it at 77 before the Explorer’s Devin Booker blocked Rocco Lamuno’s shot to force the second extra period.

Dockery’s layup gave the Explorers the lead for good at 87-84, and then added a pair of free throws. Luca Soroa Schaller missed a shot for Bucknell to end it.

Dockery added nine rebounds and four steals for the Explorers (4-4). Noah Collier scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Booker finished with 14 points.

Soroa Schaller finished with 22 points and 10 assists for the Bison (1-7). Bucknell also got 17 points and three steals from Lamuno. Aleksander Pachucki had 15 points.

Up next

La Salle plays Tuesday against Wofford at home, and Bucknell visits Pennsylvania on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.