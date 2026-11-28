CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 19 points, No. 25 Baylor’s reserves contributed 44 points, and the Bears defeated Penn State 84-56 on Friday at the Reef Division of the Paradise Jam.

Scott made 6 of 11 shots and the rest of Baylor’s starters went 8 for 26. The reserves came through with 14 points from Kyla Abraham and 13 from Skylar Jones.

The score was tied at 13 with four minutes left in the first quarter before a 9-0 run gave Baylor a 22-13 lead heading to the second quarter.

The Bears held Penn State to three field goals in the second quarter and Baylor led 42-26 at halftime.

An 11-2 run helped Penn State get within 10 points in the third quarter and Baylor led 58-46 through three.

Lorena Awou scored eight points while Baylor pushed the lead to 78-54 with about four minutes left in the game.

Baylor (7-1) turned 20 Penn State turnovers into 20 points and outscored the Lady Lions 38-20 in the paint. Baylor had 17 fastbreak points to six for Penn State.

Enjulina Gonzalez scored 21 points and Devyn Quigley had 11 for Penn State (1-6).

Up next

Baylor will play Saturday for the championship of the four-team bracket against the winner between Seton Hall and South Florida.

Penn State will play the Seton Hall-South Florida loser. ___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here.