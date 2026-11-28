ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kiefer Sibley had 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries, Luke Moga threw two of his three touchdown passes to Bailen George and New Mexico beat Air Force 42-19 on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams to clinch a berth in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.

New Mexico (10-2, 7-1), which broke the program record for conference wins in a season, will host the title game next Friday. The Lobos have won 10 games for the first time since the 1982 season and the second time in program history to clinch their first appearance in the MWC Championship.

Sibley scored a 52-yard rushing touchdown with 3:20 left in the first quarter, Mercury Swain forced a fumble on the next play from scrimmage that was recovered by Brett Karhu at the Air Force 24, and two plays later Ricklan Holmes II ran it in from a yard out less than a minute later to give the Lobos the lead for good at 14-7.

Evan Medders scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 6:23 left in the third quarter, but fumbled on the 2-point try and Air Force (9-3, 5-3) trailed 21-19.

Moga was 19-of-26 passing for 248 yards and threw an interception and George finished with six receptions for 100 yards. Sibley added 45 yards receiving on four catches.

The Lobos has nine tackles for loss to extend their single-season program record to 101, shattering the previous mark of 90 TFLs. New Mexico’s defense has 30 takeaways this season, its most in the past 36 years.

Medders finished 11-of-22 passing for 193 yards and threw an interception to go with 57 yards rushing and two TDs on 22 carries.

Up next

Air Force: Awaits a bowl bid.

New Mexico: Hosts the Mountain West Conference Championship game.

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