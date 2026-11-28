NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — PJ Haggerty and Mackenzie Mgbako both scored 21 points, and Jordan Pope picked up a loose ball and scored at the buzzer to lift Texas A&M to a 76-74 victory over Marquette on Friday in the Signature Series of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Colin Porter buried a 3-pointer to tie it 74-all with 10 seconds to go before Pope won it after Porter knocked the ball loose from Haggerty.

Haggerty made 6 of 15 shots and 8 of 11 free throws for the Aggies (7-1), who bounced back from their first loss — an 88-83 setback to Xavier in the first round of the event. Mgbako made four 3-pointers and added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Pope finished with 14 points and five assists, while Jalen Shelley scored 13 with four assists for Texas A&M.

Nigel James Jr. led the Golden Eagles (4-4) with 24 points and 11 assists. Porter scored 15 off the bench on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Royce Parham totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

Marquette took a 40-37 lead into halftime, and James sank two free throws to put Marquette up 66-55 with 10:11 remaining.

The Aggies chipped away until Haggerty made four straight free throws for a 74-72 lead with 1:36 left.

Up next

Marquette: Hosts Wagner on Tuesday.

Texas A&M: Hosts Stanford on Wednesday.

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