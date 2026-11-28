CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Sadler and Finley Bizjack each scored 15 points to help West Virginia beat North Carolina 72-59 on Friday night at the Dick Vitale Invitational.

Javan Buchanan had 11 points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (5-2) and Joson Sanon also scored 11.

The Mountaineers, who lead the series with North Carolina 6-0, never trailed. Bizjack and Sanon hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 10-2 opening run and the Mountaineers scored nine consecutive points to push their lead to 16 points when Sanon made another 3 with 2:22 left until halftime.

West Virginia had eight steals in the first half as the scored 10 points off 10 UNC turnovers to take a 41-30 lead into halftime.

Maximo Adams led North Carolina (5-2) with 16 points. Jaydon Young scored 13 and Matt Able 12.

Somerville hit a 3 and followed with a jumper that gave the Mountaineers their biggest lead at 58-39 with 9:53 left in the game, but Able answered with a 3-pointer and Adams converted a three-point play before Able hit two more 3s in a 12-0 run that trimmed the deficit to seven points with 7:28 to go.

North Carolina got no closer as Sadler, Bizjack and Buchanan hit consecutive 3s that made it 67-41 and it was a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Mountaineers outscored UNC 13-2 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points off 20 Tar Heels turnovers.

Up next

North Carolina: Hosts Arkansas on Tuesday as part of the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge.

West Virginia: Hosts Mercyhurst on Tuesday.

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