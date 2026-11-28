KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel and Dior Johnson both scored 24 points, and John Bol posted a double-double to lead UCF to an 88-76 victory over Georgia on Friday night in the Magic Bracket of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Johnson made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Knights (5-3), who bounced back from a 75-73 loss to Boston College in Thursday’s opener. Kugel hit 7 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers and 6 of 7 at the foul line. Bol totaled 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Kanon Catchings finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to pace the Bulldogs (6-2), who led 24-12 midway through the first half. Blue Cain and Freddie Dilione V both scored 14 with Cain adding seven assists and six of Georgia’s 13 turnovers.

Reserve Carmelo Pacheco scored all 12 of his points in the first half on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range and UCF took a 50-39 lead into the break. Kugel also had 12 points and Johnson added 11 for the Knights, who sank eight 3-pointers and shot 53% from inside and outside the arc.

UCF never trailed after Kugel followed his 3-pointer with a layup for a 38-37 lead with 3:17 left before halftime.

Georgia lost 83-81 to Cincinnati in its opener.

Up next

UCF: Hosts Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Georgia: Hosts Boston College on Tuesday.

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