THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Eric Dibami’s 11 points and nine rebounds helped UC Santa Barbara defeat Lehigh 75-43 on Friday.

Aidan Mahaney also scored 11 points for the Gauchos (7-0), shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. C.J. Shaw shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and six steals. The Gauchos picked up their seventh straight victory.

Joshua Ingram finished with nine points and two steals for the Mountain Hawks (4-4). Lehigh also got eight points from Hank Alvey. Colton Watson finished with six points.

Mahaney led the Gauchos with nine points in the first half to help put them up 36-20 at the break. UCSB extended its lead to 71-40 during the second half, fueled by an 11-1 run. Declan Duru Jr. scored all eight of his points in the second half for the Gauchos.

Up next

Up next for UCSB is a matchup Thursday with CSU Bakersfield on the road. Lehigh plays Pepperdine on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.