GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Cian Medley had 15 points, nine assists and five rebounds as East Carolina beat Division-III North Carolina Wesleyan 92-43 on Friday night.

Kaden Cooper added 13 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (4-4). Kaseem Watson shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Nasir Johnson led the way for the Battling Bishops with 11 points. North Carolina Wesleyan also got eight points from Omari Bolden. Markquan Gilbert finished with seven points.

East Carolina took the lead 13 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Medley led the Pirates with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-22 at the break. ECU outscored North Carolina Wesleyan by 26 points over the final half, while Cooper led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.