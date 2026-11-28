NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dasonte Bowen scored 18 points for Penn State and Ivan Juric added 15 with a career-high 17 rebounds, and the Nittany Lions rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Mississippi State 68-63 on Friday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Bracket.

Mississippi State built a seven-point halftime lead and stretched it to 50-34 with 13:44 left in the game. The Nittany Lions answered with a 20-4 run to tie it 54-all. The Bulldogs scored the next five points and led 59-54 with 6:30 remaining.

Brant Byers hit a 3-pointer and made a two free throws around a Bowen layup, and the Nittany Lions took the lead for good, 61-59 with 4:20 left.

Byers finished with 13 points and Thomas Allard added 11 for Penn State (6-2), and they each made three of the Nittany Lions’ 11 3-pointers.

Josh Hubbard and Tajuan Simpkins scored 12 points apiece on combined 7-of-24 (29%) shooting for Mississippi State (5-3). Kimani Hamilton grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Up next

Penn State: hosts Albany on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

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