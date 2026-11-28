LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seth Trimble had 17 points and seven assists off the bench and No. 25 Louisville handed No. 9 Tennessee its first loss, 84-64, in a Players Era 16 bracket final on Friday night.

Six players scored in double figures for the Cardinals (6-1), who advanced to Saturday’s championship game. Alvaro Folgueiras scored 15 points, Karter Knox and Jackson Shelstad added 14 apiece, Flory Bidunga had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Adrian Wooley finished with 11 points.

Terrence Hill Jr. and Juke Harris each scored 13 points for Tennessee (7-1). Hill also had six assists. Jalen Haralson added 10 points and DeWayne Brown II had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Tennessee last led 17-16 with 11:24 left in the first half. Louisville outscored the Volunteers 24-11 the rest of the half to take a 40-28 lead into the break. Folgueiras and Shelstad combined to make seven of the Cardinals’ nine first-half 3-pointers, while Tennessee went 3 of 10 from long range.

Trimble scored 12 points in the second half and finished 6 of 6 at the foul line. Louisville shot 14 of 26 from the field and 14 of 16 at the line after halftime, extending its lead to as many as 23 points. The Cardinals finished 11 of 28 from beyond the arc, while the Volunteers were 5 of 16.

Louisville scored 15 points off 14 Tennessee turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 32-30. The Cardinals finished 19 of 21 at the free-throw line, while the Volunteers went 11 of 15.

Louisville improved to 56-0 under coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play.

Up next

Louisville: faces the winner of Creighton and No. 22 Gonzaga in Saturday’s championship game.

Tennessee: hosts Florida State on Tuesday.

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By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press