FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Clara Silva scored 23 points and blocked five shots, Jessie-May Hall added a career-high 20 points to go with three blocks, and No. 15 TCU beat Mississippi State 89-74 on Saturday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

TCU had two 20-point scorers for the second straight game in the tournament after Jadyn Wooten and Lanie Grant each scored 20 in a 75-66 victory over Georgia Tech on Friday.

TCU (10-0) has won 21 of its last 23 regular-season games dating to a 83-67 victory over then-No. 12 Baylor on Feb. 12.

Lara Somfai had 18 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double this season for TCU (10-0). Grant added 16 points and five assists, and Wooten finished with six points.

Madison Francis led Mississippi State (7-1) with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Favour Nwaedozi added 14 points. Reese Beaty, who scored a career-high 28 points in a 72-62 victory over Indiana in a tournament opener, was held to eight points in 31 minutes.

Somfai scored five points during TCU’s 10-0 run that ended in an early 13-4 lead, and the Horned Frogs led the rest of the way.

Silva had 12 of her points in the third quarter to help put TCU ahead 69-58 entering the fourth. Somfai made two 3-pointers during TCU’s 11-2 run to begin the fourth quarter.

Up next

TCU: Plays at Memphis on Thursday.

Mississippi State: Returns home to play Virginia on Thursday.

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