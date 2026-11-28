GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge, an assist shy of a triple-double, scored 26 points and had one of three Ohio State double-doubles as the No. 19 Buckeyes raced past VCU 94-60 on Saturday at the 4 Tha Culture Holiday Classic.

Kylee Kitts had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Elsa Lemmila had 10 and 10 for the Buckeyes (6-2). Kennedy Cambridge had 15 points and Ava Watson 14. Jaloni Cambridge grabbed 11 rebounds.

Joloni and Kennedy Cambridge were both 4 of 9 from 3-point range and Watsson was 4 of 8 as the Buckeyes matched the school record of 18 on 40 attempts (45%). They were 15 of 35 (43%) inside the arc.

Nicole Torresani and Macy Spencer both had 15 points for the Rams (4-3) and Cyriah Griffin added 12.

Ohio State had a 50-29 rebounding advantage with 18 on the offensive end for 21 second-chance points.

The Cambridge sisters split the first 10 points of the game but the Rams hung tough and only trailed 24-20 after the first quarter. A 13-0 run late in the second quarter helped boost the lead to 53-35 at the half.

The sisters both knocked down 3s in the first minute of the second half to put the lead beyond 20.

Up next

VCU: Wraps up the tournament against Florida State on Sunday.

Ohio State: Home against Akron on Wednesday.

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